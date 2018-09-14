Christopher D. Bowers Sells 3,800 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC) Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNC stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 127.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.41.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

