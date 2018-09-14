Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. ValuEngine cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

