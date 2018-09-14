China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 70.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 79,663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 93.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in China Mobile by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,499,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,329,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 495,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,502. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.1631 per share. This is a positive change from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.61%.

