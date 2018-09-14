Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after buying an additional 417,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,899,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $103.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of WMT opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,730,786 shares of company stock worth $632,528,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

