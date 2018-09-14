Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Stake Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 36.3% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 36.3% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 30.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE opened at $132.70 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

In other Childrens Place news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

