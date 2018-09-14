Chevron (CVX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Chevron has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.