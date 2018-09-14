Chase Co. (CCF) Insider Peter R. Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $124,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $708,038.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $131.70.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.