Chase Co. (CCF) Insider Peter R. Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $124,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $708,038.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Chase stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $131.70.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.
