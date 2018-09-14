Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,055 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after buying an additional 23,232,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,710,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $488,420,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,839,000 after buying an additional 1,533,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,782,000 after buying an additional 1,394,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $290.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $248.08 and a 12 month high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

