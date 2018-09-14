Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) Given $12.33 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Champions Oncology an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSBR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 531.69%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. equities analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.