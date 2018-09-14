Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Stake Lessened by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421,912 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.60% of Century Aluminum worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,359,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,913,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 448,128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $21,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 329.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,829 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $40,705,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.70. Century Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.22%. Century Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

