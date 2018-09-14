Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 8,201 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 157.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

