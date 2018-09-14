Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,055,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

