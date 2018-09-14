Celcuity Inc (CELC) Director Richard Nigon Buys 9,747 Shares of Stock

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Richard Nigon acquired 9,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $217,455.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CELC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607. Celcuity Inc has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $29.19.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.
