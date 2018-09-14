Cashme 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (CME)

Cashme (CURRENCY:CME) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Cashme has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. One Cashme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashme has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cashme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00279384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00154766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.35 or 0.06352919 BTC.

Cashme Coin Profile

Cashme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashme using one of the exchanges listed above.

