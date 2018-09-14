Carriage Services (CSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.15

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 2389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSV. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $429.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.49%. equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

In related news, Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,770.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

