Care.com Inc (CRCM) CTO David Krupinski Sells 3,509 Shares

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) CTO David Krupinski sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $69,794.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Krupinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $182,600.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00.

Shares of CRCM opened at $19.76 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $601.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Care.com had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Care.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Care.com by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Care.com by 51.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Care.com by 52.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

