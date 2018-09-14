Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSII. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Cardiovascular Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

CSII opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 862 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $32,342.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,317.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $119,274. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

