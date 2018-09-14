Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 48,342 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 46.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 34.8% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 639,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Markston International LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 790,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $311.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

