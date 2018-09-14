Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1,392.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,758 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.46 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $24,046,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,955 shares of company stock valued at $28,384,891. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

