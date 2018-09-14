Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 5,700 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNO Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 114.3% in the second quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 145.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 72.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 149,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. National Securities lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 83.40%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

