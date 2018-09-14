Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,955,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,859,000 after purchasing an additional 552,879 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,509,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 550,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter.

CLVS opened at $32.30 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 94.28% and a negative net margin of 382.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cann initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

