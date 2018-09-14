Capita PLC (CPI) Receives GBX 181.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.41).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPI. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of CPI stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 144.60 ($1.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita has a one year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.39).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

