Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Hold Rating for Allergan (AGN)

Allergan (NYSE:AGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We rate AGN Neutral and have a 12-month price target of $180. We think that Allergan is one the highest-quality and most-innovative companies in the Pharma industry. That said, we don’t see a lot of upside to consensus expectations in the near term, which is why we are on the sidelines for now. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $180.””

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $232.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.77. 14,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,693. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $227.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Allergan by 18.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Allergan by 123.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 133.0% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 116.3% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

