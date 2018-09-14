Cameco Corp (CCJ) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

