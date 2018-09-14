Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 168,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $77.24 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

