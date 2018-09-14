Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (JPUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $172,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $75.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

