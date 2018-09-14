Cambridge Cognition (COG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of COG traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 137 ($1.78). 15,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,421. Cambridge Cognition has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.20).

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience digital health company, specializes in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials, Academic Research, and Healthcare Technology. It delivers near-patient assessment solutions to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment in brain health.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.