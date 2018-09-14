Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,094,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,587,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,594,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,763,000 after purchasing an additional 276,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,185 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.