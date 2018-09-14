Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,500 Shares of XL Group Ltd (XL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XL Group were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 1,833,962.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 972,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 972,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the last quarter. Oceanwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

XL stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. XL Group Ltd has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $57.60.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. XL Group’s payout ratio is presently -43.78%.

XL Group Profile

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

