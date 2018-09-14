Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $2.44 Million in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $235.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $4,041,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $18,078,200 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.