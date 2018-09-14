Cae Inc (CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. CAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,700. CAE has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CAE by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 51,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CAE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

