Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 18,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,873. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $287,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

