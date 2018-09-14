Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.42.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 18,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,873. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $287,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.
