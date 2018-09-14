Buckingham Research Begins Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Equities researchers at Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

Shares of HII stock opened at $248.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

