Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4,913.6% in the second quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 507.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH opened at $142.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $88.11 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

