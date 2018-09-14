Brown Advisory Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Vicor Corp (VICR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $6,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $3,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $166,157.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $119,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,604. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of VICR opened at $52.75 on Friday. Vicor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.