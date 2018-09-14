Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Target Price at $6,623.75

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,623.75 ($86.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,360 ($82.84) to GBX 6,600 ($85.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.18) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,250 ($81.41) to GBX 6,550 ($85.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of LON SPX traded up GBX 177.50 ($2.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,162.50 ($93.30). 77,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 4,681 ($60.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,155 ($80.17).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 113.40 ($1.48) by GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike bought 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,002 ($91.21) per share, for a total transaction of £199,977.12 ($260,488.63).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

