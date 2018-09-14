Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Price Target at $55.00

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Sidoti began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.2% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 504,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

