Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (MS) Target Price at $57.11

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $102,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,669. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

