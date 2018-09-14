Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (LKQ) PT at $45.00

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wellington Shields upgraded LKQ from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Guhan Subramanian purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,607.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LKQ by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 7,663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LKQ by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 4,221.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 111,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. LKQ has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

