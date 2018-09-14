Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (HAE) PT at $98.33

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $1,832,916 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,643,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haemonetics by 287.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $18,272,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. 384,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,912. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

