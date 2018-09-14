Brokerages Set Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd (LON:BCN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 110 ($1.43).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities cut their target price on shares of Bacanora Minerals from GBX 110 ($1.43) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Bacanora Minerals to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.56) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Bacanora Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.05 ($0.53). 230,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,426. Bacanora Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157 ($2.05).

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 97,389 hectares located in northern Mexico; and the Magdalena Borates project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 16,503 hectares located in Sonora State in northern Mexico.

