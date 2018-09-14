Brokerages Set Athenex Inc (ATNX) Price Target at $28.17

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of ATNX opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -1.75. Athenex has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. research analysts expect that Athenex will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,754,684.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 43,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $724,757.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,425 and sold 344,317 shares valued at $5,859,972. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 106.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,793,000 after buying an additional 1,789,061 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 133.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,476,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after buying an additional 843,364 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 347.2% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

