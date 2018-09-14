Brokerages Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s earnings. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $99.27 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

