Brokerages Expect RingCentral Inc (RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.59 Million

Analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post sales of $166.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $129.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $653.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $804.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $774.10 million to $824.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

RNG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. 583,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,129. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.43 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $754,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,314,255.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $4,860,417.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,263,378.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,965. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $18,054,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 604.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 322,707 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 138.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 129.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

