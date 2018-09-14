Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 374,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 253,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 772,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,938. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -769.23%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

