Brokerages Expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 91.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 215.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 87.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 90.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HMLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $613.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.85.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

