Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,012. The firm has a market cap of $978.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

