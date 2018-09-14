Brokerages Anticipate WestRock Co (WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $4.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

WRK stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

