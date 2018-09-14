Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Will Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.45. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PH stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 533.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

