Brokerages Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,769,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,510,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,708,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.